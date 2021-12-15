Kanye and Adidas are dropping another wild Yeezy basketball shoe this week

Adidas’ basketball division has slumped over the past few years, but new partnerships, sneakers, and re-releases are outlining a hopeful revival. A year ago, the brand began its renaissance by signing Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo to drive the creative and business strategy globally for its basketball sector, and this year continued the effort by giving NBA star Trae Young his own sneaker model.

Re-releases of Adidas’ most popular basketball shoes, like Tracy McGrady’s T-Mac 1 “All-Star” sneaker, have followed, and now the brand is ready to debut its most hyped basketball product yet: the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit. Combining Adidas’ Boost cushioning with Yeezy’s innovative design (and clout), the sneaker offers a secure fit ideal for shooting hoops.

Sleek and supportive — To clarify, the BSKTBL Knit isn’t Yeezy’s first basketball model, but it’s certainly the label’s best-looking shoe geared towards performance. Yeezy’s first basketball sneaker, the Quantum Basketball sneaker, was widely snubbed by athletes and hypebeasts alike due to its strange yet supportive hard shell cage. Pairs can still be found online for well under their $250 retail price — the same might not be said for the BSKTBL Knit.

Adidas Yeezy

Combining the reinforced ankle of the Quantum with the knit upper of the Yeezy 350 v2, the BSKTBL Knit boasts a much sleeker fit than its predecessor. Mixed knit patterns in gray and “Slate Blue” outfit the top of the shoe, while black and navy shades dress the knit ankle collar, which extends further up than any Yeezy sneaker. A solid heel counter offers additional support as Adidas Boost cushioning at the midsole finishes off the basketball shoe.

Beefed up price — If you’re looking to try out Kanye’s sports sneakers for yourself, chances are you’ll be able to secure the BSKTBL Knit with ease. As shown with the Quantum, hypebeasts (and thus, resellers) aren’t necessarily looking for a performance sneaker, meaning its release won’t be as crowded as those for the Yeezy Slide or Foam Runner. It’s also worth noting that the BSKTBL Knit retails for much more than the typical Yeezy slipper — Adidas has the basketball model priced at $300. Those who are buying the sneaker in the first place probably aren’t doing so lightly.

The “Slate Blue” Yeezy BSKTBL Knit will drop via a lottery-based draw on Adidas’ Confirmed app on December 16 at 8 a.m. ET. If you’ve got to have the basketball model, you should cop while you can — but if you’re okay with taking a risk, you may be better off waiting for the sneaker to drop on resale sites. Like the Quantum, it could soon sell for much less than retail.