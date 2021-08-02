There’s still a chance to buy sneakers from Kanye and Adidas’ Yeezy Day

Yeezy Day has officially arrived, bringing with it an onslaught of sneakers from Kanye West’s Adidas line. New releases and restocks have been rolling out on an hourly basis since 7 a.m. ET today, with 13 different pairs having already gone up for sale prior to noon. Although no official schedule has been released, we can likely expect new kicks to keep arriving well into the evening.

The sneakers have gone up for sale through three avenues: Yeezy Supply, Adidas’ website, and the Adidas Confirmed app. As of publishing, releases have included multiple versions of the Yeezy Boost 700, Yeezy Boost 350, and Yeezy 500, as well as a single Foam Runner to kick off the day.

This corporate holiday of sorts, which marks the second time Yeezy has release sneakers en masse, can easily overwhelm — but the fan page Yeezy Mafia is hosting a live YouTube stream that makes it easy to keep track of everything going on. Chances are if you remain persistent throughout the day, you should be able to get something.

Ian Servantes/Input Mag

But not everyone is playing fair — As is tradition for any high-profile sneaker release, a whole bunch of people have taken to social media to complain about their lack of success. A common complaint specific to today’s rollout, however, is being served an error page that cites “a security issue” preventing users from being able to access Yeezy Supply.

“Extra security” is in place to prevent people from using bots, but the error could also be triggered by ad blockers or malware, according to the error page. It’s also possible that whatever measures Yeezy Supply is using are also overzealous and flawed, as I’ve been unable to access the website despite my computer having none of those aforementioned issues.

While there’s no way to prove it yet, many prospective customers are also suspicious that bots are still claiming the majority of sneakers. If you step into Yeezy Mafia’s live chat, you’ll see just how much fun the most vocal of participants are having: