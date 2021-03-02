Kanye's funky and chunky Yeezy Foam Runner shoe is returning with a fresh look

It’s been a quiet few months for Kanye West, but he’s back — in true statement-making fashion — with two new colors of the bizarre Yeezy Foam Runner. Following the 2020 release of the silhouette’s brown shade, the latest two hues add both marbled and monochromatic looks to the Foam Runner lineage.

The unlikely silence from Kanye might allude to new iterations of other Yeezy silhouettes — especially as his divorce from Kim Kardashian is sure to take a toll on his massive wallet. Starting off 2021 with a bang, the artist’s Yeezy line released an ultra-limited new color of its Yeezy 380 silhouette, dubbed "Yecoraite RF," which dropped exclusively in Asia Pacific and Japan. A new shade of the Yeezy Boost 700 "Sun" followed suit, seeing a cost reduction from its usual $300 price tag.

As spring releases approach, Yeezy’s drops are becoming more frequent — and bizarre-looking. Perhaps Kanye's wildest Adidas sneaker yet, the Yeezy 450 knit shoe, looks alien-like, and is expected to launch later in March. Meanwhile, the artist has also scheduled his first Yeezy basketball shoe for re-release, giving fans a second chance at the sneaker. Simply put, Kanye has been cooking up a storm, and sneakerheads are ready to eat.

Funky and chunky — Both of Ye’s newest Foam Runners are made of a sustainable algae-based foam, but each sport a different look. “MXT Moon Grey” offers a two-tone build with a tan hue on its bottom half and a dark gray shade up top. Like an actual moon rock — or what one imagines a moon rock might look like — the shoe boasts a marbled appearance, almost making it look like there are actual boulders attached to the wearers’ feet.

Adidas Yeezy

The “Sand” takes on — you guessed it — a sandy tan shade across the entirety of its being. It’s more for the minimalist, despite its maximalist silhouette. Both the Foam Runners feature the silhouette’s signature oval perforations on the heel and midfoot, with smaller holes near the tip of the shoe. The breathable build allows the shoe to be worn whenever and wherever, making it a great versatile option for spring and summer.

Landing soon — Of course, you’ll have to score the silhouette first. According to noted sneaker leakers Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “MXT Moon Grey” and “Sand” are both set to release on March 26 for $80 — pending official confirmation from Adidas. They’re definitely the weirdest — and some of the cheapest — Yeezy shoes on the market.