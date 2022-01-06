Wearing Kanye's Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner: Best slippers ever?

Style
Ye took us back to his Nike days with this "Vermilion" pair, which resembles his fabled "Red October” Air Yeezy 2 sneakers.
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is known for his wild shoe designs. And chief among them are his Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners, a pair of slippers made partially from harvested algae that’s wrapped in a lightweight, unibody piece of EVA foam material.
The first Yeezy Foam Runner dropped back in 2020 in the “Ararat” color, but this “Vermillion” pair quickly stands out because it resembles one of Ye’s most iconic sneakers ever: the Nike “Red October” Air Yeezy 2 from 2014.