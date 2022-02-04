Kanye’s black Adidas Yeezy Slides are finally dropping next month

Spring pastels have sprung, but black is always in fashion. And if you want to be wearing an all-black pair of Kanye’s Adidas Yeezy slides, get ready because the “Onyx” pair is expected to drop in March. Adidas and Kanye usually opt for simple earth tones for its popular house shoe, but the arrival of an inky black version will likely catapult the Slides to a whole new level of hype.

Back to black — The EVA-injected foam slipper’s new color gives it a sophisticated edge as a moodier, more goth slide. The ridged outsoles provide an extra inch or two for more comfort, and depending on who you ask, the Yeezy Slides are as good for running errands as they are to lounge around the house.

Yeezy Influence, a trusted Instagram source for Yeezy drops, also hinted at an accompanying “Pure” slide restock, nodding to a previously seen light beige shade. As “Onyx” was originally teased last year alongside a speckled tan and light orange “MX” pair, this could be part of Yeezy’s grand scheme to push out more restocks.

It’s interesting to see that Kanye hasn’t put his Yeezy line on the back burner, what with an upcoming documentary, sports brand, Gap x Balenciaga collab, and more projects on the way. The brand has a few more releases in the works this year, including a NSTLD boot and Knit Runner, and those are only a couple of pairs that Ye seemingly has in the works for 2022.

Expect the “Onyx” Yeezy Slide to drop March 7 for $60 alongside the “Pure” restock. Kanye said to quit asking him about NFTs, but at least he listened when fans asked for a black slide. What will he agree to next?