Men only want one thing — and it’s Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy slides

Trends come and go, but it looks like the Yeezy slide might be forever. According to Lyst’s latest quarterly report, the Adidas-backed slippers are the world’s hottest product among male-identifying shoppers.

It’s worth noting that Lyst’s data — accumulated from Google search data, social media mentions, and shopper behavior — don’t speak for all fashion consumers thanks to the overwhelming different ways to shop. Although most may take to the internet to find a desired item, Lyst’s data doesn’t necessarily include shoppers who use apps to purchase or search for goods, and should be taken with a grain of salt (sorry Kanye).

Too hot to handle — Still, it’s no secret the Yeezy slide is in high demand. Ever since it launched in December of 2019, the slipper (like most Yeezy products) has become impossible to obtain. As celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Kanye don the slide, demand rises — meaning prices do too.

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Consumers must enter a lottery-based draw to purchase the Yeezy slide, or hope they score on a third-party website (which could very well be selling fakes). Resellers, armed with bots, compete for the shoe too, either to flex or to make a fat profit. Their presence, along with limited stock, makes a W unlikely for the average consumer — pushing shoppers to buy the $55 slide for upwards of $1,000 on resale sites.

Lyst’s data suggests Yeezy’s exclusive methods work: By limiting its slide so much, Yeezy has been able to keep up demand for the shoe almost two years after its initial release. In a world where trends are changing within weeks, that’s pretty impressive.

Some things will never change — But some things just don’t change, as evidenced by the Lyst Index. The world’s biggest brands seem to have remained so, as Lyst’s data found that Gucci ranked as the world's hottest brand, followed by Dior, Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Prada to round out the top five.

Lyst

What’s more surprising is what consumers are searching for. Over the course of the past quarter, Lyst found that searches relating to “agender fashion” increased by 46%, which can be noted by the inclusion of Fendi’s Baguette bag (6th place) and Thom Browne’s pleated skirt (10th place) on the hottest men’s product list.

While the results can’t speak for society as a whole, the findings are nonetheless interesting. Could we soon be walking around in Thom Browne pleated skirts and Yeezy slides (if we can get them)?