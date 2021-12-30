Kanye and Adidas have even more awesome Yeezy Slides on the way

Kanye West’s Yeezy line plowed through 2021. From foam runners to basketball shoes to a Yeezy Gap restock in December alone, the brand refuses to be put on the backburner. Two new shades of the ever-popular slides were teased, thanks to Yeezy Influence, to wrap up the year.

The brand, known for its utilitarian silhouettes and militaristic colors, had been lacking a black version of its slides — until now. On par with its more colorful releases, Yeezy is also bringing in a marble-effect arrangement.

Heading to the dark side — It definitely took a while to arrive, given the plethora of dark 350s and 700s, but the all-black slides might just be worth the wait. The inky tone may be a break into a moodier color palette for the new year since Mr. West typically reaches for earth tones and the occasional orange or green for the silhouette. Rumors hint that it’ll see a Black Friday release in November 2022, but it could also be part of the Spring lineup due to the lighter version that appeared at its side.

Yeezy opted for a speckled “MX” scheme on the second pair, complete with shades of gray, tan, and light orange. A cross between camo and marble, it’s the first patterned slide to make an appearance so far as that treatment is usually reserved for the sneaker models. “MX” emerged on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in “MX Oat” and “MX Rock,” but the slides take after the former.

Neither pair has an official release date yet, but they will like drop sometime this coming spribg. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a new Yeezy color palette, and if so, looks like Kanye has some New Year’s resolutions of his own.