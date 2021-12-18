Style
If this "Glow Green" color is too much for you, fret not — Ye has other pairs that might be for you.
Ye, the man formerly known as Kanye West, tends to create some wild-looking footwear — but he can also keep things simple from time to time. Enter the Yeezy Slides, created in partnership with Adidas, which are a definite contender for best sandals ever.
Not only are they incredibly comfortable, thanks to their EVA foam construction that makes it feel as if you’re stepping on a pillow, but the Yeezy Slides also look awesome on feet.