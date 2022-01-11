Kanye gives you another chance to buy his Yeezy Gap hoodies

Yeezy is doing more than just dropping wild house shoes and garbage bag puffer jackets. Following an announcement that brings Balenciaga into his Gap partnership, Kanye West also dropped a music video for “Heaven and Hell,” the 14th track on his DONDA album.

The video, with all its product placement and Ye motifs, kills two birds with one stone and doubles as the first Yeezy x Gap commercial. Actually, make that three birds with one stone as the label also used the commercial as an opportunity to restock two of its “perfect” hoodies.

You too can dress like King Kanye — Available in black and blue, the former seems to be the uniform throughout the video. Each comes in adult and kid sizing and is double layered with 100 percent cotton. The website is clear about any lag in shipping time – probably as a result of that nasty lawsuit – with a note that says it’ll ship in four to six weeks. Adult versions are selling for $80 while the kids’ sizes sell for $60.

Yeezy GAP

Nicknamed “The Perfect Hoodie,” the Yeezy Gap item originally debuted in September. An oversized fit and drop shoulder give it that Ye vibe without the traditional details like drawstrings and logos — “No more logos/No more chokeholds.” After all, if Ye is your style inspiration, you would’ve swapped loud patterns for utilitarianism a long time ago.

The “Heaven and Hell” video is filmed in black and white and serves as a “seamless alignment between multidisciplinary artist Ye’s creative platforms,” according to the brand’s statement. The official commercial aired on January 10 during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on ESPN.

2022 is surely going to be huge for Kanye’s Yeezy brand. We’re only 11 days into the year and the label shows no signs of slowing down. Shop the hoodies on the Yeezy Gap online shop while you still can, pop on “Heaven and Hell,” and you’ll feel like you’re in the music video too.