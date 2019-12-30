Kapital’s tactical denim flight vest deserves a salute

Kapital has released its latest repurposed piece: an 8oz denim tactical vest. Mixing workwear with military garb, the piece instantly stands out with a diagonal zipper and large zippered pouch. A contrasting red quilted liner bolsters the piece even further, with more subtle detailing coming from two smaller pockets and a handful of faded tags.

Why is this vest the vest? — Vests, gillets, whatever you want to call them — dudes are now integrating them into their wardrobe as they expand their sartorial psyche. That means no shortage of offerings on the market, but like always, Kapital simply does it better. The Japanese brand has garnered a devoted following by consistently reworking vintage apparel into eye-popping, drool-inducing grails with quality to match.