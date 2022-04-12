Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance basketball sneaker proves he was a ‘Goosebumps’ kid

Following a “New Money” sneaker last month, New Balance and Kawhi Leonard are using their next release to pay tribute to a literary legend. The NBA athlete tapped into his favorite childhood book to present a sneaker inspired by R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series.

Read all about it — Set on the recently released New Balance Kawhi II, the new color scheme is decked with a bunch of spooky Stine details. A black base on the upper gives way to hits of orange on the lace holes, heels, and toes. Lime green appears at the midfoot, collar, inner lining, and tongue while implementing a dripping effect at the collar. On the heel, you’ll find graphics of dead trees and scarecrow graphics continuing the mild horror with aplomb.

“Kawhi Leonard” is spelled out across the two tongues in Goosebumps’ signature creepy font, and the insoles sport more co-branding from the series, Leonard, and New Balance. The latter also offers a touch of branding at the edge of the laces and on the heel in the lime green shade. To round out the design, a “2” and “II” are etched into each respective heel, nodding to his Los Angeles Clippers jersey number and the sneaker model.

New Balance New Balance New Balance

Joining the sneakers is a t-shirt that also pays tribute to the series. It comes dressed in all-black and is fitted with graphics that hint at Leonard’s “haunting play on the court,” according to the product description. A Goosebumps co-branded logo takes its place on the shirt’s chest, while a fictional book cover for “Beware of the Klaw” (Leonard’s nickname) draws design inspiration from the original novels.

During Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals, Leonard suffered a partial ACL tear in his right knee, which led him to undergo surgery in July. The severity of the injury has kept him off the court for the 2022 season, but he’s kept busy with New Balance, where he’s been the face of the basketball division since 2018.

The “Goosebumps” Kawhi II sneaker will see an April 20 release exclusively though websites for New Balance and Footlocker as well as select other retail stores. The price is set at $160 — and $40 for the t-shirt — and if you feel like revisiting the spooky kids’ books, pick up a copy for a couple bucks online.