Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Style

Wearing Adidas' Kerwin Frost Forum collab: Weirdest sneakers ever?

Multi-faceted creator Frost put his own, surreal spin on The Three Stripes’ iconic Forum High and Low shoes — and the result is incredible.

Kerwin Frost Adidas Forum High Low Humanchives Benchmate on-feet review
Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

Following the successful drop of their oversized “Superstuffed” Superstar sneaker, Adidas and Kerwin Frost are launching two more pairs on November 17: the Forum Hi “Humanchives” and Forum Lo “Benchmate.”

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

The most bizarre of the duo is the Humanchive Forum Hi, which features a set of plastic eyes, a nose-shaped lace jewel, a plastic mouth full of exposed teeth, and Kerwin Frost branding on the ankle strap.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

