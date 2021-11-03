Wearing Adidas' Kerwin Frost Forum collab: Weirdest sneakers ever?

Style
Multi-faceted creator Frost put his own, surreal spin on The Three Stripes’ iconic Forum High and Low shoes — and the result is incredible.
Following the successful drop of their oversized “Superstuffed” Superstar sneaker, Adidas and Kerwin Frost are launching two more pairs on November 17: the Forum Hi “Humanchives” and Forum Lo “Benchmate.”
The most bizarre of the duo is the Humanchive Forum Hi, which features a set of plastic eyes, a nose-shaped lace jewel, a plastic mouth full of exposed teeth, and Kerwin Frost branding on the ankle strap.