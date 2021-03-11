KFC’s ‘Couchside Kicks’ slippers are cute ripoffs of Nike’s Jordan 4 sneaker

As most of us have traded our usual sneakers for house shoes, we find ourselves missing the fun in footwear. Luckily, KFC — of all brands — has come forward with a stylish and comfortable solution. The Canadian branch of the fried chicken restaurant debuted “KFC Couchside Kicks” to aid basketball fans in transforming their usual courtside fashion into a “couchside” experience. Complete with Colonel Sanders motifs, the sneaker slippers feature laces, mudguards, and even KFC heel branding.

Though Nike and NBA have kept busy releasing more traditional basketball merchandise, KFC’s comfy iteration is certainly the most fun — and can even be enjoyed by those just watching the game for the game-time snacks. Of course, wearers should be cautious on where they wipe their chicken-covered hands, lest they accidentally ruin their limited edition NBA Playoff jerseys.

Comfort food (and footwear) — Designed for watching games in the comfort of one’s own home, KFC’s new offering is constructed from plush, lightweight material. Whether you’re watching the game with your feet up, enjoying a KFC bucket, or jumping up in celebration, the Couchside Kicks guarantee a thoroughly cushioned viewing experience.

Inspired by classic basketball sneakers, the slippers include actual laces to ensure a secure fit. Colonel Sanders’ signature appears embroidered across the midsole, while the shoe’s upper is decked out in KFC’s distinct red and white stripes. A small red KFC logo appears at the back of the slipper, in case the large Colonel Sanders motif on the tongue didn’t allude to the brand already.

With mesh paneling and its red and white color scheme, the Couchside Kicks remind us of the original Air Jordan 4. We wouldn’t be surprised if the KFC footwear design team — if there even is such a thing — looked at the silhouette for inspiration. As one of the most well-known basketball sneakers ever, the Air Jordan 4 is fit for watching the season in — but KFC has imagined it in a much more comfortable setting.

Out of bounds — Canadian sneakerheads (or slipperheads?) have a chance to virtually line up to get their hands on a pair of the KFC Couchside Kicks through a limited “Bucketdrop” release on March 11. The brand is also raffling off a few pairs on its website until March 14.

Unfortunately, the sneaker slippers are limited to those living in Canada, but international fans can still join in on the fun by ordering in KFC and enjoying it during game-time. To mimic the feeling of the sneaker slippers, though, you could try wearing a pair of Air Jordan 4s — just blanket them in bubble wrap for the same plush feel.