Now in her single era, Kim Kardashian is coming for your man — or at least, her SKIMS loungewear line is. The label recently filed a trademark for “HIMS by SKIMS,” continuing an initial filing recorded back in November of 2020. Everything from “hats, leggings, loungewear, shapewear, slippers, socks, sweatpants, T-shirts, underwear, boxer briefs, boxer shorts, hoodies, and more” fall under the filing, while HIMS by SKIMS also covers fragrances, lotions and accessories.

SKIMS is already immensely popular with women; the line’s luxe underwear and closet basics, offered in sizes XXS to 5X, has been praised for its size inclusivity and comfort. Its products have repeatedly gone viral on TikTok for their ability to flatter any body type, while shoppers have even remarked that the loungewear is good enough to ignore their distaste for the Kardashians. Will men be just as open to the idea of luxe comfort wear?

Skims for him — Odds are, yes. Since the pandemic arrived, athleisure and loungewear styles have significantly increased, bolstered by people working from home or in need of comfort during trying times. Styles favored by men, like Nike sweatpants and Lululemon shorts, have seen an increase in sales as the pandemic continues, and cold winter weather will likely heighten sales even more. As men shop for pieces that look good and feel good, HIMS by SKIMS arrives at the perfect time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While some men, like women, will grimace at Kardashian’s history of cultural appropriation and out-of-touch comments — Kim, there’s people that are dying — the quality of SKIMS may win them over. Reviews of the brand’s products rave over their comfortable and complementary look, insinuating SKIMS offers something other loungewear companies don’t. As The Cut writes, “Kim Kardashian West offends me to my core. She also makes maddeningly good shapewear.” Supposedly, SKIMS is worth separating its products from the person who sells them.

Kardashian Kleaning — SKIMS’ broadening offerings, however, are making it hard to ignore Kardashian’s takeover. Last September, the loungewear line also trademarked “SKIMS CARE,” which covers “laundry detergent, antistatic dryer sheets, laundry sheets impregnated with fabric softener, fabric softeners and powder laundry.” Soon enough, we could be washing our entire family’s range of SKIMS products with the line’s own cleaning agent.

Yet Kardashian’s initial trademark filings, for both SKIMS CARE and HIMS by SKIMS, only toy with the idea of both lines — it’s unclear whether she will actually move forward with their launch. Should she choose to debut either, however, SKIMS would likely see massive success, and profit.