Kim Kardashian’s Skims x Fendi collab has restocked for the first and final time

After selling out their first drop instantaneously, Fendi and Skims have reunited for a second, and final, installment of their collaboration. Part two will feature the most popular items from Fendi x Skims’ initial launch, particularly their logo-printed bodysuits, hosiery, and underwear. Per Skims, pricer pieces from the partnership — like its leather dresses — won’t be included in the restock.

Kim Kardashian previously called the collaboration the “first of its kind,” adding that it combined the luxury of Fendi with the innovation of Skims. Yet to anyone following the logo-heavy “Fendace” line, as well as Gucci and Balenciaga’s recent partnership, the Fendi x Skims line appears to be another cash-grabbing collab. To prove our point, the duo’s first drop on November 9 raked in $1 million in one minute.

Logomania loungewear — Not one to miss out on another bag, Kardashian warned the Skims Instagram followers that the second installment of their partnership would be the final chance to own a piece of “the groundbreaking collaboration,” modeling a bright pink bra and underwear set from the line. She also promoted a new shade of Fendi x Skims’ bodysuits, jumpsuits, and shapewear.

Skims Skims Skims Skims

Most of the apparel, like Skims’ typical offerings, is made of body-hugging material, although the pieces look thicker than the brand’s classic shapewear — perhaps implementing Fendi’s luxury. In tune with the holiday season, a new scarlet shade decorates the duo’s offerings, while restocks of their hot pink, tan, and charcoal underwear sets, bodysuits, and jumpsuits can be scooped up by those that missed the first drop.

For those escaping to warmer weather this season, Kardashian has prepared long-sleeve swim sets in olive and scarlet hues. Leftover stock of Fendi x Skims’ velvet and leather dresses also offers something for those attending holiday parties — although their $1,490 and $4,200 price tags may wipe out your gifting budget this year (and next).

The $495 swim set is reversible, if that helps justify the cost. Skims