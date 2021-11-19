These are all the Yeezy shoes Kim Kardashian can’t stop wearing

Style
Kardashian is constantly stepping out in Kanye’s Adidas Yeezys, despite her new relationship with Pete Davidson. Shop her favorite pairs here.
Kim Kardashian rarely steps out in shoes other than Yeezy — something that speaks to the quality and comfort of the shoes, especially regarding the fact that Kardashian just split from Kanye (head of Yeezy). Still, she maintains that she will “always support Kanye,” even if that means wearing his branded shoes while out with her new man, Pete Davidson.
Kardashian presumably has the second biggest collection of Yeezy shoes after Ye himself, and has served as the brand’s unofficial model since its debut in 2015. Since then, she’s made clear which pairs she favors the most, mixing it up between classic silhouettes and rarer pairs.