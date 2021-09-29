Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Met Gala look is now a Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Met Gala look has been modified for trick-or-treating thanks to Halloween costume shop Yandy. The online retailer — known for its tiny yet timely costumes — has launched its own version of Kardashian’s outfit, sure to spark just as many memes as the original.

The “Mystery Guest Gala Costume” features a similar all-black dress — made shorter and thinner for optimal sexiness — complete with a cape, “breathable” full-head mask, opaque tights, and long gloves. Sadly, the outfit does not come with a $10,000, 75-inch ponytail courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton; you’ll have to DIY the hairpiece to get the full look.

Get the look for less — “Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we're here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde,” Yandy’s description of the costume reads. “Heart eyes for dress code perfection with all black everything from this concealed, Calabasas queen. Dark, dramatic, and ever so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest costume. Dare we say, you'll re-kim-dle your red carpet fame.”

Yandy’s faux Balenciaga ensemble doesn’t cost as much as the real deal, but its fast-fashion alternative is still marked up at a whopping $99.99. Pop culture relevance is valuable — as demonstrated by a very real sexy Bernie Sanders costume — but is clowning Kim really worth $100?

This is America, so naturally, yes. Thousands of people are rushing to buy the costume regardless of its price, and the style is “selling out fast,” warns Yandy’s site. Sizes small through extra-large are still available — for now.

Surprisingly versatile — As Kim’s Met Gala ensemble inspired hundreds of memes, the costume could always be repurposed into another look; a sexy Dementor from Harry Potter and the sign on a women’s bathroom are both good options. The costume can also be incorporated into a group getup, if you can convince your friends to dress up as masked Kanye or Met Gala Kendall. Just make sure to ask one of those friends to guide you so you don’t bump into anything in your concealed costume.