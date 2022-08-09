Kim Kardashian is dropping the biggest Beats collab yet

Kim Kardashian’s empire of branding is now expanding to include earbuds. The entrepreneur has joined forces with Apple to create three pairs of Beats Fit Pro in her go-to earthy color palette.

On a technical level, there’s no difference between a regular pair of Beats Fit Pros and the ones that bear Kim’s name. Both have Beats-standard bass levels, spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, and noise cancelation. They may not have wireless charging, but they do work seamlessly with other Apple or Android devices. Plus, the wingtip design helps the earbuds secure to your ear while you’re on the move.

The difference comes in the “Moon,” “Dune,” and “Earth” shades that in the same color palette from Kim’s many product lines. Kim says she wanted to “break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” and added in a press release, “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out.”

Beats

The new Kim — Kim hasn’t been able to shake the neutral color palettes from her system— nor has she really tried to. Most of her products from Skims to SKKN are based on shades of beige, gray, and tan. Now, her earthy Beats collab adds another layer of flavorless icing to the cake.

The Beats Fit Pro is a worthy tech accessory that’s held up to our tests. One could argue that it's not the colorless design that makes the earbuds a statement, but the Kim cosign itself. So put on some suctioning Skims shapewear, lather SKKN oil drops, and pop in the headphones for a full Kim experience.

Despite the functional similarities between the standard and Kardashian-backed Beats Fit Pros, Kim’s version will retail for about $200, which is $20 more than the standard pair. Look out for the Kim-endorsed earbuds to arrive August 16 and 17 via Apple’s website and physical stores, respectively.