Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear may be collaborating with Fendi

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is seemingly in for a high fashion makeover. Pictures of a potential collaboration between Fendi and the shapewear line surfaced last week, and to Kris Jenner’s chagrin, the images quickly spread across social media, leaving fans eager to see whether the partnership would actually become a reality.

While Skims has yet to collaborate with a designer brand — most recently partnering with Team USA for an Olympic collection — its team-up with Fendi isn’t necessarily surprising. Kardashian and Kim Jones, the artistic director of Fendi’s womenswear and couture, have been friends for a long time; not to mention Jones is one of high fashion’s most frequent collaborators.

In September, the designer partnered with Donatella Versace for the logo-heavy Fendace line, while also working alongside Nike and Converse this year to make elevated sneakers. Oh, and Jones also acts as the artistic director for Dior’s menswear.

Skimming the surface — Jones oversees plenty of fashion sectors; so many that he’s able to dress himself head-to-toe in his numerous collaborations (if he wanted to). Yet Jones doesn’t hold a stake in shapewear, meaning he has to turn to another Kim for expertise.

Pictures of the rumored Skims x Fendi partnership — leaked on Instagram — showed off a range of Skims apparel emblazoned with Fendi’s signature logo print. Most of the pieces, including a crop top, tight skirt, and long sleeve and short sleeve dresses, seem to be exclusive to the partnership, as the silhouettes are not sold as part of Skims’ base collection. Garments bear the shapewear’s classic beige color alongside an uncharacteristic bright orange.

At the moment, Skims offers cotton, “cozy,” mesh, and stretchy fabrics, although none align with its new collaboration. While the Fendi-branded apparel flaunts a similar bodycon fit, its material looks thicker, similar to the material scuba suits are made of. Of course, most diving apparel is not embossed with Fendi graphics.