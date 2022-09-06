Kith's Jerry Seinfeld campaign is a joke

Jerry Seinfeld has a new bit, but we’re not sure if it’s funny or just plain weird. The 68-year-old comedian is the star of Kith’s latest campaign, a seemingly unironic move that has some people (and publications) wondering how many midlife crises Seinfeld is allotted.

Kith is known for its eccentric campaigns — last year, it tapped Larry David for a Curb Your Enthusiasm collaboration — but it’s unclear what the brand has in common with Seinfeld other than roots in Queens, New York. Granted, the actor’s name is sure to circulate buzz for Kith’s latest collection, but is it the attention the brand is after?

Why? — In photos captured by acclaimed photographer Mark Seliger, Seinfeld can be seen sporting floral fleeces, varsity jackets, and Kith-branded sweatshirts. Navy, maroon, and mustard yellow striped styles can be seen throughout the campaign as the comedian, a well-known Mets fan, also reps Kith and Clarks’s Wallabee Mets shoes. But despite the youthfulness of the pieces, they seem to age Seinfeld — and online, fans are insisting the actor looks unhappy in the outfits. “Looks like Jerry is being held hostage,” says meme page Nolita Dirtbag on Instagram.

While Kith’s campaign may appeal to Seinfeld fans and irony lovers, other people were quick to scrutinize the brand for partnering with Seinfeld because of the actor’s past relationships. Many pointed out that in 1993, Seinfeld dated a 17-year-old girl when he was 38, while others highlighted the 28-year age gap between the actor and his current wife. Showcasing Seinfeld in streetwear — arguably a younger man’s game — might not have been the best look for Kith. If the brand wanted to work with a Seinfeld star, as meme page Throwing Fits notes on Instagram, Kith should have tapped Jason Alexander.

There’s some good in the bad — The most notable part of the brand’s campaign, other than its star, is its collegiate capsule with Russel Athletic. Made for The City University of New York (CUNY) — specifically Brooklyn College and Seinfeld’s alma mater Queens College — the collection will help fund future scholarship opportunities for students. Varsity jackets, branded sweatshirts, and more from the collegiate collaboration will arrive alongside Kith’s fall collection at 11 a.m. ET on September 9 at Kith’s website or at all Kith shops. Fans of the brand, or of its latest model, should pick up their desired pieces before other 68-year-old hypebeasts scoop them up.