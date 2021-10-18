Kith’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ collaboration is pretty, pretty, pretty good

In September, photos of Larry David plugging his ears during a New York Fashion Week show led many fans to believe the actor was filming the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, out next week. Why else would David attend an exclusive fashion event, or later sip espresso martinis with Timothée Chalamet at Sant Ambroeus?

It seems David has become part of the fashion world himself. Streetwear brand Kith announced a collaboration dedicated to the actor’s HBO show, including a full range of hoodies, crewnecks, and tees influenced by David’s infamous quotes and moods. J.B. Smoove, who plays Leon Black in Curb Your Enthusiasm, stars in the accompanying campaign for the collection.

Pretty, pretty, pretty good — There are 16 different styles reimagining key moments from the show, with tees bearing quotes like, “I find human contact repulsive,” “Pretty Good,” and “You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me.” Graphic hoodies and more T-shirts show David sitting in a lounge chair, looking down at a half-full (or half-empty) glass, and as the Statue of Liberty. According to Kith, the tees have undergone an extensive wash process to look and feel like vintage items with a distressed appearance.

Kith Kith Kith Kith

More minimalist designs feature Kith’s signature branding atop photos of David, with Curb Your Enthusiasm branding underneath. White and navy baseball hats keep it simple with only “Curb Your Enthusiasm” written on their front panels.

Homeware like mugs, wooden coasters, and a poster are also included in the capsule, with all pieces flaunting both Kith and Curb Your Enthusiasm co-branding. The white, navy, and black mugs repeat David’s famous catchphrase — ”pretty good; pretty, pretty… pretty good” — while the wooden coasters read, “do you respect wood?” to nod to an episode where Larry is blamed for leaving a ring stain on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' table.

Kith

Shop now — Kith announced an ongoing apparel partnership with HBO back in March with an inaugural run of distressed logo tees, but the Curb Your Enthusiasm collection seems to be the first capsule dedicated to a particular series — reportedly, there’s a Sopranos collection in the works too.

As fans wait for the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, slated for October 24, they can shop its Kith collaboration at all Kith shops, as well as the brand’s website. Pieces range from $35 to $165, but owning a shirt bearing David’s signature disgruntled look? Priceless.