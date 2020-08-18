LeBron James teases the new 'Space Jam' jerseys, and they're loud AF

By the time Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out in 2021, it'll be 25 years since the original film featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan premiered. That's quite a long time to be waiting around for a sequel, but basketball fans everywhere will be hoping the new movie is worth the wait. To hold them over until next year, the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James, has taken to Twitter and Instagram to reveal the uniform that he, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of their Tune Squad will be wearing in the movie — presumably as they take on some sort of aliens with hoops superpowers.

Loud and proud — The revamped Tune Squad jersey and shorts shown off by James feature a teal base that's similar to the Charlotte Hornets' classic home colors, which is complemented by a large, red-and-orange Looney Tunes' logo, and bold purple "TUNE SQUAD" graphic across the chest. Compared to the uniforms Michael Jordan, Bill Murray, and Co. wore in the first Space Jam, which were mostly white with small red and blue accents around the jersey's collar and arm sleeve, these fresh ones are loud — but NBA fans wouldn't expect any less coming from LeBron James, who's all about flexing his style.

Also not surprisingly, the Space Jam: A New Legacy kits are Nike-made, which makes sense given the sportswear giant's relationship with Warner Bros. on the project from 1996, Michael Jordan, and of course, its marquee athlete James, who isn't only starring in the movie but also producing it.

Mixed reviews — So far, the new Space Jam jerseys seem to be drawing mixed opinions from people on social media. "Ugh. Those jerseys are ugly as hell," a reply guy said to James on Twitter. "I'ma need alllllll the merch," another fan tweeted. I, for one, disliked them at first glance — namely because I love the Jordan-era Space Jam jersey so much. But the one LeBron teases is slowly but surely starting to grow on me. Input asked Nike if it had any more images to share, but the brand said there's nothing else at the moment.

Thankfully, we still have a lot of time before Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters, so you can expect to learn more about it (and the accompanying merch Nike is working on) in the coming months. For now, you should know James has already finished shooting the movie, which perhaps means it's only a matter of time before we get to see the first trailer for it.

Emotional "King" — In a speech to his Space Jam film crew, as TMZ reported, James seemed to be emotional about being a part of the project. "I'm gonna be honest completely with you guys," he said. "When I found out about [it], I was like it's Space Jam! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like 'absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down 'Space Jam!"

"I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio -- a very small town outside of Cleveland," added James. "From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing. She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So, I’m really not supposed to be here."