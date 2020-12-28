Loewe will drop a 'My Neighbor Totoro' collab to ring in the new year

Studio Ghibli's most adorable character is about to go high fashion. Loewe has announced a My Neighbor Totoro collection slated to release soon after the new year begins. Details are sparse, but the imagery for the collaboration indicates we're in for some leather goods — perhaps even a bag in the style of Loewe's iconic animals.

Hayao Miyazaki's 1988 anime film and its cute creatures lend themselves well to Loewe's rich color palette, as surprising as the collaboration is. Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the Spanish luxury house, must be a Studio Ghibli fan.

Loewe

Go front to the line — Loewe's My Neighboro Totoro goods are slated to release January 8, but those looking to increase their odds at copping can register here for access 24 hours early. Whatever it is that drops, it'll be available in Loewe's stores and online.

Anderson has teased a series of images featuring the characters with a leathery texture. Totoro and his mini spawn are all accounted for, as are the are the dust bunnies called "Makkuro Kurosuke," which translates to "Pitch-black Blackie." The most glaring absence, so far, is Catbus, who seems particularly well-suited to become a bag.

We can likely expect a variety of graphic pieces as well, including T-shirts and hoodies. If you're a Studio Ghibli fan ready to rock luxury Totoro merch, you better have a budget to match your fervor. Some of the pieces may just be as much as an original poster from the movie's release in Japan.