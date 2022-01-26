Louis Vuitton made a football jersey that pays homage to a classic NFL uniform

The year was 2006. LaDanian Tomlinson was cutting up the turf as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, racking up 1,800 yards and a still-standing record of 28 touchdowns rushing. Watching LT play was a can’t-miss occasion that season, and making it even better was the powder blue jersey he wore throughout the year — a throwback to the San Diego’s uniforms in the ‘70s.

Having good sense, the Chargers, now in Los Angeles, have kept the powder blues in its rotation ever since, but there was nothing like both the team and its jerseys in that era. For further proof, just look at Louis Vuitton’s new football jersey that pays homage arguably the best of all-time in the NFL.

Look closely at the lightning bolt-striped shoulders and you’ll see the French luxury house is pulling from the Chargers circa the ‘00s and ‘70s instead of today. “Vuitton” appears both across the chest and back, while the number “00” is printed beneath the branding and on the shoulders. See-through mesh will have you showing more skin than your standard league-issue jersey — meaning the flex doesn’t stop at how much you spent.

Go for the full fit — For a full tonal look, Louis Vuitton has also released a pair of slightly darker blue athletic shorts with lightning bolts down the side, its “LV” logo appearing prominently on the right leg. Completing the fit will set you back more than $2,000 — but if you want the look for a fraction of the cost, you could always pick up an authentic Mitchell & Ness Throwback for $349.

Louis Vuitton is further channeling football with a more team-neutral, long-sleeve jersey with jacquard knit priced at $1,370. This black and gold sweater is the only item of the football inspired goods available online at the moment, so you’ll want to check in at your local LV store if you want to pick up the unofficial Chargers gear. Should you pick up the powder blue jersey, you’ll be well on your way to the best fit at your Super Bowl party in a few weeks.