Virgil Abloh brings Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 sneaker to Louis Vuitton

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Dior’s Air Jordan 1 is that it beat Louis Vuitton in becoming the first European luxury house to work with Nike. Virgil Abloh’s prolific collaborations with Nike and position as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton would form a natural bridge between the two companies — but for some reason, it’s taken three years for the connection to be made.

Louis Vuitton unveiled its take on the Air Force 1 today as part of its spring 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. 21 different color schemes were created for LV’s first Nike shoe, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily, a surplus made less only shocking by the 50(!) Off-White x Nike Dunks releasing in August.

Asked by WWD if the LV AF1s would go on sale, the company said only “Stay tuned for more details.” But don’t let corporate coyness fool you, these sneakers have to drop — because passing up on the hype (and dough) they’ll generate would be corporate negligence.

Here we go — Several different versions of the Lous Vuitton Air Force 1 Low were sent down the runway, including an all-over monogram print and the Damier print. Abloh’s Off-White collaborations carry over with the “Air” and “Lacet” — not “Lace” — quotes making an appearance along with the same hangtags that have also been a signature detail.

Louis Vuitton and Nike aren’t stopping at kicks, though. A sneaker trunk done in the same orange as Nike boxes and embossed with LV’s monogram was also sent down the runway with a leather Swoosh hanging off the handle. When or if (yeah, right) it does release, it’ll likely become the most expensive sneaker box ever made.

Today has quickly become a day of luxury dick-swinging, with Dior also announcing it’s collaborated with Travis Scott on its summer 2022 collection set to debut Friday. Louis Vuitton may just have the trump card, though, boosted by the long-running proliferation of custom and bootleg LV Nike sneakers. Leave it to Abloh to out-hype not only the rest of the luxury sector, but also his own Off-White Dunks that haven’t even released yet.