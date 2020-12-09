Louis Vuitton built a fashion theme park to help you escape our 2020 hell

No brand stunts better than designer. After closing out its tour in France and China, Louis Vuitton’s Spring / Summer 2021 men's collection has landed in North America. The temporary residency, based in Miami’s Design District, is built within the universe of The Adventures of Zoooom With Friends, an assortment of characters conceptualized by LV’s creative director Virgil Abloh. Visitors will be able to use augmented reality to connect with the fantastical characters.

Many brands have flocked to Miami’s Design District this year in an attempt to raise hype (and profits). Though the marriage between the fashion and art communities is nothing new, the majority of these exhibitions can only be enjoyed in person, despite the worsening pandemic. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping brand-hungry consumers from visiting the design hub — it’s a real YOLO mindset. Fendi even launched a limited edition glow-in-the-dark bag, available for purchase exclusively at its Miami boutique. LV’s new residency, however, can only be seen with a reservation, so we’re hoping that means more social distancing and safety.

Let’s Zoooom — Louis Vuitton’s exhibition will be an escape from 2020 — literally. The residency, first spotted at 2020 Digital Fashion Week in Paris, boasts an augmented reality aspect. Using QR codes, visitors can interact with the Zoooomies characters through filters and virtual animations on Snapchat. IRL, huge inflatable versions of Abloh’s creations are dispersed around an outdoor courtyard atop LV shipping containers, rounding out the idea of a traveling show. Both the real-life and virtual characters are shareable through social media so you can show your friends the new, cooler meaning of Zooming.

Louis Vuitton

The whimsical crew of characters also tie into the Spring / Summer 2021 men's collection, representing the brand’s fundamental belief in inclusivity and individuality. According to the luxury label’s press release, the new collection is “founded in four methods of upcycling: new looks made from recycled material, looks repeated from the Fall / Winter 2020 collection, looks freely created by the studio during the lockdown using recycled material, and new looks created from existing ideas.”

The sustainable effort by Louis Vuitton comes after a tumultuous year highlighting the fashion industry’s impact on climate change and human rights. Moving forward, especially with Abloh’s leadership, it seems the brand is heading towards a more sustainable and virtual future. The collection also includes the second LV2054 capsule, a performance tech line from Abloh.

Visit the Virtual Vuitton — Louis Vuitton’s temporary residency in the Design District coincides with Miami Art Week and the brand’s annual presence at the show with Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades — a collection of travel-inspired furniture and objects made with internationally renowned designers. Though the show will look different this year, its theme goes hand in hand with LV’s Zoooomies exhibition.

Louis Vuitton

A private viewing day for the outdoor park will take place on December 4 for the brand’s invited guests. After that, the installation is available to the public through timed appointments, made online through Louis Vuitton’s website. Those visiting will be able to purchase pieces from the new collection.

You can visit the residency until January 25, 2021, when the Zoooomies pack up their Louis Vuitton trunks and continue their North American tour in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, in addition to Mexico City. We hope they’ve gotten their vaccinations.