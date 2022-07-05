Take a hike in Lululemon's first outdoor collection

Lululemon is perhaps best known for its performance apparel that helps you brave hot yoga and pilates. But for this year’s summer collection, the brand is taking things a step further. Rooted in its core philosophy that nature provides the best physical and mental benefits, Lululemon Hike will take your workout from the studio to the great outdoors.

Branching out — The brand hasn’t strayed far from its no-frills, performance-based leggings and sports bras. But each garment from the new collection — including vests, anoraks, shorts and shirts — builds on versatility and functionality in new ways. Everything maintains the ability to be stashed, adapted, and converted.

While the functional elements may vary between pieces, the brand has infused plenty of useful details including quick-drying or cooling textile fabrics and zip-off sleeves and hoods. Storage is also a major factor on the go, so the brand added pockets on just about everything.

What to look out for — Standout pieces in the Hike collection include jogger pants that can be converted into shorts, a waterproof rain jacket with Glyde fabric that’s wind- and waterproof, and a 25-liter backpack. As opposed to other heavy and back-debilitating backpacks, this one uses LiftOS technology to provide a better weight distribution and ease up on your pressure points. Crossbody bags, a Lulu staple, and headwear round out the accessories, both adjustable with toggles and straps.

The women’s collection also includes short and skirt combos, leggings that let you choose your coverage style, and hike-to-swim bras made with fabrics that withstand natural bodies of water and your sweat alike. All of the overarching apparel is made with breathable fabric that won’t wear you out and abrasion-resistant materials that won’t snag on branches.

Aesthetically, the capsule is built on an earthy color palette. Shades of brown, beige, and olive green are paired with more vibrant tones of maroon, purple, black, and sage green. The brand gets a little more experimental for the bold dressers, seen on the swirled pattern shorts and lime green accents throughout various garments.

You can shop Lululemon Hike through the brand’s website, which is available now. Prices are standard for the brand, ranging from $25 to $210. As Lululemon begins to amp up its efforts to compete in the gorpcore trend, its existing seniority among yoga moms and active individuals will no doubt make it a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts too.