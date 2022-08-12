Streetwear label Market has teamed up with Havaianas to drop some heat. The two brands have developed the first thermo-reactive sandals using Haviana’s Top and Tradi Zori models. Both silhouettes boast a surface that changes from black to red when exposed to heat.

Havaianas is no stranger to industry firsts, as it’s already released some statement-making sandals. Last year, the Brazilian flip-flop brand partnered with A Bathing Ape, Manolo Blahnik, and Saint Laurent to turn its classic thong sandals into luxury footwear.

“When [Havaianas does] collaborations we look for the exchange of universes and to connect with a different audience in a unique and authentic way,” Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, global marketing VP at parent company Alpargatas, said in a press release. “Havaianas is about being free to create and express yourself and it made perfect sense to partner with [Market,] a brand that is so disruptive and innovative.”

Summer’s hottest sandals — Market founder Mike Cherman developed the idea for the thermo-reactive sandals when visiting the Havaianas headquarters and factories in Brazil. Struck by how hot the sand could get on the beaches, Cherman conceptualized a heat-reactive design that would communicate the flip-flop’s temperature to the wearer. With the help of Havaianas’s team, he then co-created the industry-first flip-flop.

Havaianas

The collaboration’s Top and Tradi Zori models flaunt thermo-reactive surfaces that switch colors when exposed to heat. Whether the temperature change is due to hot sand or sweaty feet, the sandals signal the switch by transitioning from black to red. Each flip-flop features Havaianas and Market co-branding on its footbed, with “Caution: Hot Sandal” text spelled out on the edge of the shoes.

“The best collaborations come out of the need to solve a problem and the ability to add a twist and exciting energy to a product you already know and love,” said Cherman in a release. “Working with Havaianas was truly a dream from a collaborative perspective. The team was ready to push the limits with us as partners and dove in to bring these innovative products to market.”

Take the heat to the streets — You can try out the innovative products for yourself by grabbing the thermo-reactive sandals on the Havaianas website, as well as Market’s online store. Select retail stores will also carry the flip-flops, with the Tradi Zori sandal retailing for $95 and the Top flip-flop priced at $55. If you think you can handle the heat, we recommend you grab a pair before they sell out.