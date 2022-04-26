Uniqlo partners with Marni for one of its best collabs yet

Marni is coming soon to a Uniqlo near you. The Italian luxury brand is partnering with the king of understated essentials for the first time, giving Uniqlo’s durable basics a playful makeover. Marni is known for its eclectic prints and bold colors, which will bring some flair to a collection of staples.

Opposites attract — Using Uniqlo’s LifeWear silhouettes as a canvas, the capsule includes a series of outerwear, pants, skirts, shirts, dresses, and accessories with options for both men and women. In the men’s line, standout pieces include a tailored jacket and pants for a classy workwear look, along with more casual pieces including swim shorts and a nylon parka. For women, the brands offer dressy options from a matching balloon skirt and blouse to a striped midi dress. Striped socks, a unisex cocoon Blocktech jacket, and a unisex pajama set complete the capsule.

Marni helps Uniqlo break free of its traditional monochrome looks by infusing some of its poppy charms into each piece. Relaxed silhouettes are paired with more extravagant ones to add some dimension, and the entire collection is built on an ethos of “universality.” Tried and true fans of Uniqlo’s basics may want to sit this one out, given there’s no shortage of loud prints and bold colors.

Marni dearest — Uniqlo is popular among minimalists, and its LifeWear line is designed to “make everyone’s life better.” Marni’s Creative Director Francesco Risso wanted to elevate that philosophy by combining Uniqlo’s carefully crafted garments with Marni’s off-beat spirit, resulting in pieces that aren’t constricting or rigid.

“I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves, that they feel free,” he said in a press release. He also told Vogue that it was important for the pieces to be “interchangeable from gender to gender” in order to be welcoming “to all the creatures of the planets.”

Risso also noted the importance of fully intertwining the two brands in a balanced way, not so much as even putting one logo above the other. The duo’s official collection for spring and summer will launch on May 26 via Uniqlo’s site and in select stores, with prices ranging from $12.90 for the socks to $179.90 for the outerwear.