Nike’s Matthew W. Williams yoga gear is so over the top but so awesome

For dudes especially, finding yoga gear that rises above being described as functional can be a difficult proposition. The category isn’t exactly flush with bangers, but Alyx founder and Givenchy creative director Matthew W. Williams have teamed up for a viable, if not totally superfluous solution.

The MMW x Nike yoga collection eschews the typically soft colors of the practice for black, cobalt blue, and beige attire that’ll serve you just as well off the mat as atop it. Dri-Fit tops come with a charming mock neck, while both shorts and tights come with Alyx’s signature roller coaster buckle which, surprisingly, doesn’t look like it’ll get in the way of your bhujangasana.

Save for the yoga blanket, which comes in at a palatable $40, all of the gear is more expensive than should be reasonable for such attire. Spending this much money on a path toward inner peace my be counterintuitive, but sometimes you need to say screw it in pursuit of the drip.

Here’s the damage — On the dude’s front, the short-sleeve tops come in at $150, while the yoga pants are $250. Shorts will set you back $270, but their belt is removable, as is a gym towel to keep nearby for perspiration purposes. There were also socks built to look like you’ve doubled up, but they’ve already sold out on both Alyx and Nike’s websites.

Women get the superior a more economical yoga pants, priced at $150 and which come with the same removable belt and towel as the men’s shorts. There’s also an $80 bra with removable and $150 longsleeve top, while a unisex jacket with hardly anything to do with yoga comes in at $600. With a boxy fit, hidden zip, and detachable three-piece hood, the cropped jacket is a killer piece and a more natural fit for Williams’ technical sensibilities.

All the gear is available now through Alyx and Nike’s websites, and while it may not bring you a more restful savasana, it’ll surely fill up whatever chakra it is that pertains to style.