Protect yourself to the max this fall with Meanswhile's technical apparel

There’s protection from the elements, and then there’s overprotection. The latter is what designer Naohiro Fujisaki had in mind for Meanswhile’s fall and winter collection. Other brands may settle for waterproof fabrics and mesh paneling, but Meanswhile’s latest apparel is bursting at the seams with functionality and performance.

It’s all in the details — Ranging from outerwear to fishing gear to accessories, the capsule features high-tech materials and clever add-ons that serve a wide range of purposes. Meanswhile doesn’t just add a few new bells and whistles; it completely revamps the pieces using near-indestructible fabrics. Polartec fleece, a warm and hydrophobic fabric, and Cordura, used for backpacks and luggage, make an appearance alongside Dyneema and Vibram, two materials with a strength comparable to steel.

The brand’s M65 Military Jacket is transformed into the Tech Tweed Field Jacket, complete with parachute buttons and hem drawstrings. Elsewhere, soft cardigans are constructed using Cordura lining, while fishing vests opt for knits. Tweed also appears on a set of military pants, and Polartec material dresses half-zip coats. A monochrome color palette appears throughout, but because the point is to layer, less is more.

Accessories make up a big chunk of the capsule — and for good reason. Although the jackets and outerwear are puffed and packed with protective details, Meanswhile has added arm guards, leg guards, neck pads, detachable hoods, and other headwear to the lineup. Everything can be layered for that overprotective vibe, and if you need extra storage, there are backpacks and chest bags to choose from as well. Sustainable Dyneema fabric is built into the blueprint, so there’s little risk of rips or scratches.

Don’t forget the footwear — Footwear rounds out the full fit with a range of sneakers and sandals. One such contribution is the Overwrap Square sandals, which are constructed with cowhide leather. Vibram, a durable blend of rubber and foam, makes up the platformed soles and heel straps. A Danner Mountain hiking boot is also an option in black and tan with zigzagged straps across the forefoot.

You can shop Meanswhile’s fall and winter collection on its website when everything drops and maybe even come across a piece within your budget. Some accessories are more affordable, such as the $15 bungee cord, while outerwear such as the Double Collar Corduroy Jacket costs about $400. With all prices set in that range, you won’t have to dish out too much cash to feel overprotected by Meanswhile.