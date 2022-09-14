Merrell updates its Moab hiking shoe for stability and sustainability

Merrell is giving its best-selling hiking shoe a makeover. Shortly after releasing its Bravada 2 sneaker, the outdoor brand is introducing the third iteration of its Moab hiking boot. The classic silhouette now boasts a more sustainable build as well as added comfort and stability.

“Without jeopardizing what consumers have come to love about our bestselling Moab shoe, we were able to utilize sustainable materials in construction such as 100 percent recycled laces, webbing, and lining, creating a more environmentally friendly Moab,” Nathan Buelow, senior brand marketing manager at Merrell, said in a press release. “On top of that, we analyzed every aspect to deliver a more supportive insole, a softer, more cushioned midsole, and the best-in-class Vibram outsole that provides our highest level of stability yet along with trusted traction.”

Elevate your hike — The advanced Vibram TC5+ outsole has been tested for ultimate performance outdoors whether wearers are hiking, mountain biking, or trekking through the snow and other wet conditions. The sole’s non-marking build offers more grip, traction, durability, and flexibility than previous Moab shoes and is paired with upgraded lugs and toe contours for extra stability.

Merrell Merrell Merrell

At the heel, the Moab 3 boasts Merrell’s Air Cushion and Super Rebound Compound, which provide durable shock absorption to help reduce torque and add even more stability. The features also allow for a smooth transition into the midfoot, ensuring each step feels secure and balanced. Increased ankle support finishes off the hiking shoe’s upgraded tooling.

Win big — To celebrate the launch of the Moab 3, Merrell has released an interactive digital game named Hike and Seek. Within the game, users can earn rewards by completing hiking-related challenges in the world around them, with special location-based challenges offered in New York City and Denver.

Merrell

Hike and Seek’s challenges are all free to participate in and range from social, outdoor, and retail adventures. Those who take part in the experiences have the chance to win Merrell merch, and those who complete 10 or more challenges will be entered to win an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to Moab, Utah in 2023. Hike and Seek, accessible through Merrell’s Moab website, will be available until October 18.

“In developing Hike and Seek, our ultimate goal was to provide another way to get consumers outside for fresh air to benefit both their physical and mental health,” added Buelow in a statement. “A hike doesn’t need to be on the Appalachian Trail or to the top of a mountain, sometimes it means tying your shoes and exploring the world around you — which could be as far away as a national park or the local trail around the corner from wherever you call home.”

Regardless of the destination, each hike can be elevated with Merrell’s Moab 3 hiking shoes, now available on the brand’s website. The best-selling pair is fit for both beginner and expert hikers, and with its latest updates, will surely motivate anyone toward that trip to Moab.