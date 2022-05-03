These are the 10 most iconic looks from the 2022 Met Gala

Style
Hundreds of celebrities showed up to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate “Gilded Glamour,” but only some really showed out.
The first Monday of May always promises a bit of excitement for Met Gala attendees and onlookers alike. An air of anticipation surrounds the event as guests fully lean into its designated theme or decide to play it safe. Either look is open to critique from the biggest names in fashion and entertainment, as well as judgment from the rest of us surveying the thousand-dollar looks from the comfort of our couches.
This year’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code seemed to be hit or miss for attendees. The Gilded Age came from 1870 and 1900 was known for its extreme wealth disparity, seeing extravagant parties alongside widespread poverty and crime.