Have a ton of money? Buy Michael Jordan’s worn and signed Olympic sneakers.

Ahead of this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Sotheby’s has revealed a lineup of rare and historic memorabilia celebrating the spirit of the games that will soon be up for auction online. The collection is comprised of more than 50 lots, and as with several recent auctions, the highlights are footwear related.

“The contents of this sale are among some of the most remarkable Sotheby’s has ever brought to market,” Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter said in a statement. “This sale is a remarkable offering celebrating the Olympics, and the athletes that have participated in the games over time. We look forward to revealing more as the Olympic Games draw closer.”

History for the taking — Appropriately named The Olympic Collection, the auction features a pair of “Prototype Logo” track spikes handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman for Canadian Track and Field sprinter and Olympian Harry Jerome. According to the auction house, the pair was made in the 1960s and modified in the early 1970s.

As one might imagine, the historic track spikes are for display only. Sotheby's

Another (more timely) highlight is a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic Trials, which Sotheby’s notes is among the rarest of the basketball star’s worn and signed sneakers. Keeping their scarcity in mind, Jordan’s shoes are expected to garner between $80,000 and $100,000, while the “Prototype Logo” track spikes are estimated to achieve between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

Other historic sports memorabilia up for auction includes gold medalist sprinter Michael Johnson’s worn and signed “Gold Shoes,” which famously earned him the nickname “The Man with the Golden Shoes.” Should you want to be the next owner of the metallic kicks, it’ll cost you around $30,000 to $50,000. The sale also features NBA icon Vince Carter’s game-worn Olympic jersey and shorts, which are expected to sell for a more affordable $5,000 to $10,000.

Signed and worn by Michael Jordan. Sotheby's

Patriotic pick-ups — Game-worn and deadstock sneakers, flags, magazines, and more will be offered alongside the rare footwear. Per Wachter’s statement, additional contents of the sale will be revealed at a later date.

Highlights from The Olympic Collection will be on display in Sotheby’s New York City galleries ahead of the auction’s debut, from July 8 through July 14. For those who can afford it, bidding opens July 23, the same day as the Olympic opening ceremony. It’s the perfect time to be patriotic and bid on historic memorabilia at Sotheby’s.