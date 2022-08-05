Gucci makes Miley Cyrus its first celebrity avatar on Roblox

Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to join the metaverse. As the face of the Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine fragrance, the singer is making her debut in Roblox’s Gucci Town as the platform’s first celebrity avatar persona. Players can play alongside Miley’s character as they navigate different quests and challenges, and the project also marks the first Gucci Beauty product to enter the game.

The Gucci Flora digital project was brought to life with the help of Swedish game development studio The Gang. Similar to other metaverse-based fragrances, users can tap into a digital rendering of the floral-scented perfume through the virtual Gucci store. The space is modeled after the Gucci Flora pop-up that took place in January at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Visitors can buy the digital fragrance bottle and wear it as a backpack throughout their Roblox adventures. As Vogue Business reported, a digital GG Monogram Gucci Blondie Bag recently sold for 325 Robux, roughly $5, so the Flora backpack will likely fall in a similar range.

Gucci Town

Stop and smell the metaverse — The Flora perfume leads the theme as Gucci Town visitors can join scavenger hunts to find magical “Flora” letters, win rewards, and unlock hidden features in Mini Game Heights, the space’s competitive arena. Past prizes have been awarded to players based on their engagement, so there will likely be a number of challenges and quests to complete in. There’s also a place on Selfie Way where visitors can snap a photo of themselves alongside Miley Cyrus with a Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine backdrop.

Gucci Town first launched in May as the label’s permanent space on Roblox. The luxury house’s creative director Alessandro Michele has been pushing for the brand to have a bigger digital presence, and Gucci Town allows users to connect and interact with other like-minded individuals in a way that they may not otherwise in real life. It’s one of the most immersive communities in the metaverse, and Gucci is only just scratching the surface of its virtual potential.