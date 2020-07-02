Mizuno's cushiony running sneaker looks like it's covered in tumors

As sneaker brands continue to put out their own versions of an ultra-cushioned runner, Mizuno may have just taken the most freakish approach. The new Mizuno Enerzy runner looks like the Adidas Ultra Boost has become cancerous with a sole full of bulbous foam. Choosing pink certainly doesn't help ward away tumor comparisons— but, strangely, it might be kinda hot?

As has become standard in the running shoe space, this outlandishly thick foam maximizes contact with the ground and returns energy to the runner's stride. This new technology from Mizuno is named Enerzy Core, with an obligatory "z" to ensure you know just how cRaZy it is.

Mizuno

The price tag may be the biggest turn off — Mizuno's Enerzy may appear to be the brand's entry into the space of the Ultra Boost and Nike's Epic React, but it's priced well above them at a whopping $300. That's going to be a tough sell unless someone really falls in love with these beefy foam bubbles.

Besides those, the Enerzy isn't much different than what Nike and Adidas have to offer. The booty upper is even called Waveknit, which does little to distance itself from Nike's Flyknit or Adidas' Primeknit. When you look at the pattern, particularly on the toe, it looks eerily similar to the Epic React. And like its predecessors, Waveknit helps shed the weight of the sneaker down to 13.3 oz for an industry-standard size 9.

Targeted treading — When you flip the sneaker over, which looks as impossible as making a Weeble fall down, you'll see that the treading is only on selected areas. Surely, this was done by mapping the areas where most contact is made — but I'm a little wary of the rest of the outsole's ability to hold up.

Mizuno

Still want it? — Should none of these gripes prove to be dealbreakers for you, the Mizuno Enerzy is available now right here. There aren't any half sizes, so here's hoping rounding up or down works out if you happen to fall in between.

Mizuno