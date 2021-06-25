Mofongo Kicks puts Puerto Rico streetwear on the map with colorful merch

The rise of streetwear culture is happening globally. And in Puerto Rico, the land of the king Bad Bunny, there are young brands trying to make their own mark in the space. One of them is Mofongo Kicks, a multi-faceted company that relies on “a unique blend of culture, entertainment, and humor” to bring sneakerheads together not just in PR but all of Latin America. As part of that mission, Mofongo Kicks is hosting its first-ever pop-up shop on June 26 in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, where it’ll be selling a wide range of merch, including hats, hoodies, T-shirts, accessories, and even art.

Building — If you speak Spanish and haven’t heard of Mofongo Kicks before, the brand has a popular namesake podcast that’s all about sneaker culture — and they’ve interviewed Latin artists such as J Balvin, Tainy, Álvaro Díaz, and Jae Tips, to mention a few. Then there’s the Mofongo Kicks Instagram account, which has nearly 40,000 followers and posts anything from leaks about the latest Bad Bunny Adidas sneakers to news on collaborations like that of Nike and Louis Vuitton’s.

Mofongo Kicks

“Mofongo Kicks is not only a brand, but more importantly, it's a community of people who appreciate sneakers as art and culture." said Carli Pacheco, who founded the company in 2018, about the pop-up. “We look forward to being able to connect in person with the community.”

Colores y sabores — As mentioned earlier, Mofongo Kicks is dropping a slew of apparel and other gear to celebrate its first pop-up shop. A highlight piece is the Usa Tus Tenis (Wear Your Sneakers) hoodie, which encourages sneakerheads to wear the kicks they buy — instead of keeping them deadstock (AKA new) in their closet, where all they do is collect dust and a higher resale value. There are also going to be custom New York Yankees snapback hats from Puerto Rican designer MalditoGedo, as well as avante-garde art pieces from local artist PulpoSabroso.

If you’re in Puerto Rico and want to support the culture, the Mofongo Kicks pop-up is set to take place tomorrow, June 26, at SIXNE CONCEPT STORE in Santurce, San Juan starting at noon PR time.