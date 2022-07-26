Moncler Grenoble’s tech-heavy outerwear is ready for any weather

This season, Moncler is getting technical. The latest Moncler Grenoble collection focuses on functionality and versatility by fusing lightweight construction with technical performance. Convertible hoods, packable jackets, and windproof fabrics can be found throughout the Fall ‘22 capsule, offering something for everyone whether they’re in the city or Moncler’s namesake mountains. Despite the season they’re attached to, the garments can even be worn year-round.

The most recent Grenoble collection, designed by creative director Sandro Mandrino, provides clothing fit for otherworldly atmospheres — a theme echoed by its accompanying photography. Shot by Thibaut Grevet, the campaign depicts models wearing pieces from the collection atop a rocky hill. A dusky backdrop, as well as surrounding nature, mimics the metallic lilac, white, and silver colors of the sub-label’s offerings.

All-weather wear — What makes the capsule stand out from other Moncler pieces are not its looks, but its technical features. Most of the collection’s jackets and vests boast windproof and waterproof ripstop fabric, with laser perforations at the underarms providing breathability. Convertible hoods come in handy in case of extra wind or water, while color-blocking offers a bit of style. Should the weather shift to warmer conditions, the Grenoble outerwear is also lightweight, making it compact enough to be folded up and stored in a bag. There’s little the collection can’t offer.

Despite its innovative features, the collection boasts a retro feel with metallic details and color blocking. Moncler

Casual T-shirts don’t offer the same technical features, although they do speak to Moncler’s dedication to the environment — the brand has flaunted the title of Industry Leader of the Textile, Apparel and Luxury Goods sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe for two years in a row. Organic and recycled cotton make up the collection’s gender-neutral tees, which still ensure “precision, performance, and protection” throughout a number of settings.. Shorts, joggers, hats, and even leg warmers complete the Grenoble collection.

Luxury to last a lifetime — The entire Moncler Grenoble Fall ‘22 collection will be available July 28 on the brand’s website and in select boutiques. Of course, the top-of-the-line tech comes with top-of-the-line prices, with pieces ranging from $155 to $1,650. At least you can wear the luxury outdoor garments wherever, whenever.