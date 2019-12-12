Moncler introduces down jacket made from biopolymer

The beans provide — Italian apparel company Moncler has released a down jacket made almost entirely out of sustainable bioplastics (aside from the down, of course). The TREPORT’s outer shell, lining, buttons, and zippers are all derived from castor beans. Moncler also partnered with REDD+ to offset the carbon used to create the jacket.

Greater sustainability — The TREPORT jacket is billed as “completely recyclable” and comes on the heels of Moncler’s Grenoble Recycled line of clothes and jackets, all of which use recycled fabrics. This is an encouraging trend considering the steep environmental impacts of the fashion industry. And Moncler isn’t alone: brands like the The North Face are starting to stock garments made from recycled fabrics on a regular basis.

It’s great to see more sustainable outerwear on the market, especially from high-end brands like Moncler. Unfortunately these advanced materials don’t come cheap: the TREPORT is available now for $1,880.