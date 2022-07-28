Moncler reveals its luxurious Trailgrip hiking sneakers

If you couldn’t take your eyes off Moncler Grenoble’s Fall ‘22 outerwear collection, you’ll want to keep them glued to these shoes. The label used its Studio Ascenti event in Milan to reveal its latest outdoor innovation, the Trailgrip GTX footwear series.

The low-tops sneakers a packed with essential outdoor materials. A beefy bottom half invokes a boot, but the upper gives way to the aesthetics of a sneaker. Moncler isn’t exactly making accessible fashion, but the Trailgrip does make navigating any environment a breeze.

Get a grip — The sole utilizes Vibram Megagrip, a sticky rubber compound that offers grip on dry and wet terrain. The shoe is durable enough to withstand extreme conditions, especially because Gore-Tex fabrics are built into the upper for water and wind-proofing.

The Trailgrip will arrive in multiple color schemes. Monotone options are available in green and red. On the dual-tone variants, the midsole shades stretch up into the upper for a disproportionate split and a grandiose appearance. Various logos refer to the shoe’s Vibram and Gore-Tex materials, and each lug outsole features a contrasting color.

While the specifics of the trail-ready sneaker are still under wraps, it’s safe to assume that the luxury label has infused its sustainable ethics into its construction. Moncler has experimented with 100 percent sustainable puffer jackets and biopolymer materials, while its Stone Island acquisition only solidifies its place in the outdoor sphere. Infusing durable materials into the sneaker’s construction prevents them from getting beat up on the trails, and in turn, you won’t have to buy a new pair every year. A win for waste prevention and your wallet.

The Trailgrip GTX Low is also expected to be joined by a Trailgrip GTX High hiking boot. Both should arrive sometime this year, hopefully with enough time to save your money and plan your next hiking trip.