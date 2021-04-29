The most expensive sneakers ever sold at auction (so far)

Style
From Kanye Nike “Air Yeezy” prototypes to game-worn Michael Jordan shoes, rare pairs are popping up all over the place — and some cost more than a luxury car.
In the last year alone, the sneaker auction market has absolutely exploded. It was just last May when a pair of game-worn and autographed Air Jordan 1 Mids set a new record for the most expensive sneakers sold, and that record has already more than tripled with the sale of the first Nike Air Yeezy ever seen in public.
Sotheby’s and Christie’s, the world’s top two auction houses, are realizing rare sneakers are every bit as covetable as art. Both have rapidly increased the number of shoes listed for auction and combined have sold four pairs for more than $100,000 each. We’ve put together those along with a few other eye-popping sales to show you the eight most expensive sneakers ever sold at auction.