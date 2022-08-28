These are the most expensive virtual sneaker sales to date

Style
Your Yeezys and Travis Scott Jordans will pale in comparison to these six-figure (virtual) pairs.
NFTs are becoming increasingly lucrative, especially so when it comes to shoes. Plenty of offerings from the digital sneaker market have surpassed the value of their physical counterparts, with virtual shoes from Adidas, Nike, and RTFKT racking up millions of dollars in revenue.
The exclusivity of cyber sneakers, as well as their enhanced digital designs, makes them all that more appealing to collectors. Some virtual shoes even come with real-life matching pairs so owners can flaunt their kicks outside of the metaverse. Whether or not that’s worth millions of dollars is up to you — but you can browse the top-selling pairs to decide for yourself.