Nando’s serves up heat-reactive, color-changing apparel

Nando’s is dishing out some hot new offerings. The cult chicken chain is introducing a limited edition line of “Extra Hot” merchandise, including heat-reactive clothing and accessories. The collection, created using thermochromic tech, changes color depending on its wearer’s temperature.

In line with Nando’s menu, the styles are available in five varying levels of heat. Fans can choose to don the Plainish, Lemon & Herb, or Medium iterations for a milder look, or go all out with Hot and Extra Hot versions of the heat-reactive clothing. “Just choose your spice so you can bring the heat,” Nando’s website adds. Each piece, no matter its heat level, draws inspiration from Nando’s PERI-ometer heat chart and transforms its color scheme as its temperature changes. As the chicken chain advertises, its heat-reactive collection is wearable, not edible — but just as spicy.

Bring the heat — There’s something for everyone on the “Extra Hot” menu. Five unisex items, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, bucket hats, and socks, are offered in the collection. Each item features simple Nando’s branding, while a T-shirt, long sleeve tee, and sweatshirt also flaunt the name of the heat level its wearer chose. When exposed to heat, the thermo-reactive apparel takes on a tie-dye-esque look in muted colors like purple, orange, pink, and blue.

The pieces arrive in classic Nando’s chicken packaging. Nando's

To demonstrate its pieces’ temperature-changing tech, Nando’s tapped English rapper Niko B, comedian Jack Joseph, and DJ Tara Kumar to star in its “Extra Hot” campaign. Each person is shown wearing the thermal-reactive clothing alongside “melting” furniture and accessories to highlight the heat of the collection. While no chicken is shown in the campaign, Nando’s styles presumably pair well with its chicken thighs and wings too — especially considering the tie-dye-like pattern will hide any saucy stains.

Summer’s hottest styles — Like Nando’s tastier offerings, the “Extra Hot” capsule is reasonably affordable. Pieces range from $15 to $50 and are available on Nando’s website in limited quantities, meaning fans shouldn’t let the spicy styles go cold. In fact, they can heat up their look even more with other thermo-reactive products like sandals or color-changing hair dye. As Nando’s website encourages, just keep it saucy.