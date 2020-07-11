Need Supply and Totokaelo are closing: Here's what to get before they're gone

The fashion industry is likely just beginning to feel the economic strain of COVID-19, and already Need Supply and Totokaelo are being forced to shutter. The sister retailers, both under the NSTO banner, confirmed to The Cut that they'll "wind down their business and operations in an orderly fashion" — dealing a blow to online retail space and New York City's local scene.

Totokaelo has been one of NYC's premiere boutiques and one of the few to stock Yohji Yamamoto as part of its lineup of avant-garde designers. It began in Seattle and eventually expanded to Manhattan, as well as becoming a venerable e-commerce platform. Need Supply became an even larger player online as it grew from Richmond, Virginia spot focusing on (slightly) more affordable goods from the likes of Acne and Our Legacy but also stocking luxury stalwarts like Comme des Garçons and Maison Margiela.

Of course, retail was already due for reckoning. As Put This On put it in a fantastic Onion-esque headline, "'I can't believe they're going out of business,' says a man who never pays full price.'" I'm guilty of that too, but I'd be remiss not to cite the demoralizing wages of the journalism industry. The prevalence of discounts is something that'll still need to be addressed. Dries Van Noten, the renowned Belgian fashion designer who co-founded his eponymous brand, penned an open letter calling to push back the beginning of end-of-season sales and get rid of mid-season sales altogether.

All that said, Need Supply and Totokaelo have stuff that's got to go. And you may as well take advantage of the discounts, some of which have jumped to 80 percent, as the retailers clear house. To make that a little easier, we've put together some of the best pieces you can scoop up for a steal.

Sies Marjan Sander Fluid Cord Shirt ($208, from $695)

Totokaelo

I have the matching Sander pants, and they're one of the most delightful things I own. The lightweight, drapey corduroy is an absolute dream to wear and exudes a sense of sexiness and elegance that's still too rare in menswear. Sies Marjan has also shuttered due to the coronavirus, which should double to motivation to scoop this shirt while you can.

Jil Sander Ariel Short Sleeve Shirt ($280, from $560)

Speaking of drape, this boxy short sleeve from the gawd Jil Sander will hang off your shoulders fantastically. It's also got some workwear heft thanks to its heavyweight cotton.

The North Face Black Series Futurelight Ripstop Coat ($212, $850)

Need Supply

You should always be thinking ahead when it comes to sale season, and this waterproof, taped-seam coat from The North Face's premium line will be a force to be reckoned with this fall and winter. You'll be well on your way to being a techwear lord without the prices it normally requires.

Nanushka Ronan Houndstooth Overcoat ($248, from $995)

Need Supply

Or for something more classic, consider this double-breasted overcoat from Nanushka in houndstooth. Fashion's beginning to pivot to dapper, and this is a great chance to hop onboard.

Nike P-6000 ($50, from $100)

Need Supply

The P-6000s are bangin' general release from Nike with their dynamic lines and rich volt treatment. More hyped sneakers tend to make more rare appearances in the rotation, but these you'll end up wearing nonstop.

Comme des Garçons Shirt Circle Print Shirt ($169, from $565)

Totokaelo

I'm perpetually impressed that Rei Kawakubo still finds new ways to play with the classic shirt silhouette. This one reminds me of Taco Bell in the '90s, in the best possible way.

Issey Miyake Bloom Jacket ($481, down $1,925)

Totokaelo

Yeeeesh. This woven linen and embroidery will have you looking for proper functions every summer just looking to show out.

Dries Van Noten Carltone SS Camp Shirt ($273, from $546)

Totokaelo

I'm about to go a run of Dries pieces, and I'm well aware of the irony here. The Belgian designer is just too consistently brilliant not to throw piece after piece in front of you, especially at a discount. A white camp collar is so necessary for the summer and all the more striking in this croc pattern.

Dries Van Noten Clasen Bis Short Sleeve Shirt ($267, from $534)

Alternatively, you can go even louder with your camp collar with this opulent print from Dries' floral-heavy SS20 collection.

Dries Van Noten Piper Short ($269)

Need Supply

These shorts from the same collection are the best of both worlds, with the comfort of athleisure and the lusciousness of light fluid twill and rich flowers.