You don't need to be adept at bouldering to appreciate a good pair of climbing pants. Coming in loose fits to allow for maximal movement, the active subset of pants typically comes with an elasticized waist and built-in belt. That combination of roominess and security is clothing nirvana, whether you're hugging a rock wall or going about your day-to-day business.

If you haven't been enlightened, a great place to start would be with this collaboration between Neighborhood and Gramicci. The Japanese streetwear brand and California climbing authority have partnered up for the second consecutive year, this time creating a chain-link motif for a capsule of lightweight clothing. It's stylish and not too crunchy, and it may just lead you to your favorite pants (or shorts) for the summer ahead.

Trust the experts — Aside from making some of the best climbing apparel around, Gramicci has been a major influence in streetwear since the '90s. The brand's durable, unrestrictive garments happened to be perfect for skateboarding, finding an unexpected audience similar to the way Vans transformed early on from a boat shoe to a skater's top choice. Because of this, Gramicci was a mainstay in skate shops throughout the '90s, and after a period of dormancy in the aughts, it's since reemerged as a frequent collaborator in the streetwear world.

Right now, as we grapple with COVID-19-induced dormancy, Gramicci's gear can hit the sweet middle ground of being comfortable around the home without looking bummy. And whenever things start tipping toward normalcy again, the garms will be versatile enough to hold you down in most situations. Wear 'em to the park, wear 'em to lunch, wear 'em as much as you can because you're going to fall in love with them.

Neighborhood's spin — After utilizing tie-dye for SS19, Neighborhood has slapped fencing onto a capsule consisting of pants, shorts, short and long sleeve shirting, and a couple of accessories. The co-branding was inevitable, but the best detail is the small text hit of "Philosophy is to always be original."

As much as I've fawned over climbing pants, the whole range is fantastic. If you opt for the matching top and bottom, you've got a killer fit without giving it much thought. The whole range comes in beige, grey, and blue — the first of which will be the easiest to adopt into your wardrobe.

The range will go on sale through Neighborhood's site tomorrow, April 2, with prices starting at approximately $75 for the hat and fanny pack and topping out at $197 for the pants. Before you know it you may just be investing more money into a wider collection of climbing apparel.

