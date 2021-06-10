Netflix is getting into streetwear with a bunch of anime apparel

If you’re a corporation in possession of any intellectual property of note, cashing in on it with the booming streetwear market is all but obligatory. To not is financial malfeasance — regardless of how corny the end product may be.

Netflix is making a late entry into the lucrative space with the launch of its first apparel store. To kick things off, the streaming giant is focusing on anime, more specifically the recently released series Eden Yasuke, the latter of which features LaKeith Stanfield as the titular character.

Four different brands have been brought in as collaborators for the two series, including Beams and friend-of-Virgil Abloh, Kristopher Kites. While neither Eden nor Yasuke are established enough yet to rabid fanbases, we’ve gotta say that the apparel will be a solid temptation for those that get hooked early. No one was clamoring for Netflix’s first drop, but it’s a great first step in its foray into streetwear.

The goods — Kristopher Kites, the designer-in-residence for Abloh’s RSVP Gallery, has keyed in on accessories for Yasuke, which is based on the historical African warrior of the same name. A Cuban link chain made of matte black plastic acrylic ($95) was hand dusted with “blood splatter” by Kites himself, as was were his other charms, pendants, and a collectible figure. Hypland, a brand that specializes in anime-themed streetwear, also ran with a blood theme through a black and red tie-dye on a T-shirt ($36) and hoodie ($82).

Nathalie Nguyen, a multi-faceted designer who works with sewing machines and 3D modeling, took on both Eden and Yasuke with a Kendama toy in the style of the former’s E92 robot ($50) and a Haruto-shaped clock from the latter ($135). Completing Netflix’s first drop is Beams, which kept things characteristically clean on T-shirts and a camp cap for Eden that begin at $45.

If you haven’t seen Eden or Yasuke yet, you may want to bookmark the gear until you’ve seen whether you’ll be sucked in. Regardless, our hats go off to Netflix for making serviceable, at worst, merch that’s relatively affordable.