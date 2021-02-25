Netflix really wants you to burn for its 'Bridgerton' loungewear merch

There’s no denying that Netflix’s Bridgerton has reigned supreme as one of the platform’s top shows. Households all over the world — over 63 million, to be exact — have indulged in the show’s steamy scenes and hot outfits. While Daphne’s pastel blue dresses aren’t available to the public (yet), Netflix is giving Bridgerton fans some equally regal apparel, fit for quarantine. Through a collaboration with Phenomenal, a lifestyle brand founded by Meena Harris (yes, Kamala Harris’ niece), the streaming platform has created a loungewear collection dedicated to Bridgerton’s most iconic — and burning — quotes.

Netflix rarely makes merch for its original shows, leaving fans to turn to DIY or Etsy for customized apparel. Bridgerton’s effect is real, though, and viewers can’t get enough of its characters. As we yearn for season two, this four-piece loungewear capsule should hold us over — but we still think Netflix should have had its sweats modeled by Regé-Jean Page.

Lovely indeed — As pastel blue has been reserved for Daphne, the merch capsule consists of pastel yellow, purple, and white. Consisting of three crew neck sweatshirts and a hoodie, the range is embroidered with quotes from the show’s female characters — with the exception of Simon’s “I burn for you” quote.

Phenomenal

A canary yellow pullover reads, “If there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it,” while a lavender hoodie states, “I wish to be entertained.” The quote “dear reader” has also been incorporated into a yellow sweatshirt. By amplifying the voices of the show’s female characters, the merch falls in line with Phenomenal’s brand mission to uplift women’s voices.

To create the collection, Phenomenal worked with Chantal Strasburger, the designer behind the Instagram-famous art project Read Receipts. “Bridgerton symbolizes the Phenomenal messaging around ambition for 2021 by centering dynamic, female characters who don’t conform to society’s limited views of who and what women should be,” an official stated to Teen Vogue.

Phenomenal

Buy it. Be bold. — Phenomenal’s website warns that “like this season’s hottest debutantes, [this merch] won’t be on the market long.” And with all pieces under $100, we believe it. The capsule’s four products start at $59 and are available up to a size 3X — and as Queen Charlotte would say, “a pairing like that, well, would certainly be most enchanting indeed.” Offered exclusively on Phenomenal’s website, the pastel loungewear is sure to brighten up your quarantine outfits.

If you miss out this time around, don’t worry — the brand plans to expand this collaboration in the future to offer more Bridgerton-inspired merch. Hopefully, we’ll see some Bridgerton blue next.