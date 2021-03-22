New Balance's limited ‘57/40’ sneakers come packaged like action figures

New Balance and the Hong Kong boutique Dahood have created five different versions of the “57/40” sneaker, but it’s how they’re packaged that’s most enticing. Instead of a box, each sneaker comes in plastic packaging that invokes retro toys. The clear display will let you see the kicks through the jump, and behind them is an old-school graphic created for each color scheme.

Once opened, the plastic packaging won’t be nearly as useful for storage as your standard sneaker box — but it does make for a unique collector’s item, especially if left sealed. And in case you’re worried about the integrity of your shoes, foam peanuts keep them safe in transit.

Dubbed “Da Special Pack,” Dahood’s collaboration comes on the 57/40 silhouette that just debuted in January. New Balance has already made quick work of the shoe, as it released a three-prong collaboration on it with N. Hoolywood, Mita x Whiz Limited, and Atmos this past weekend.

Dahood’s touch — Beside’s the distinct blister packaging, Dahood has given the 57/40 a new construction through a mix of suede, mesh, and premium leather. The five color schemes are split into men’s and women’s sizing. Blue/green/yellow, yellow/green, and tan/navy/pink versions are all available for men, while women get a tonal blue and blue/pink/yellow makeup.

The 57/40 is a modernized version of the 574, which New Balance has been selling since 1988. A double-stacked midsole makes the new sneaker more dynamic, as do the mudguard and eyestay that have been rendered in wavy paneling. The block “N” logo is much bigger than it is on its predecessor, while the tongue features the retro “NB” logo.

With old-school action figure packaging, Dahood roots the 57/40 in the past even more strongly.

Out now, with a catch — Dahood’s New Balance 57/40 went on sale over the weekend, but the only place you can get them is at the boutique’s physical location in Hong Kong. You can give them a call to see if you can luck out with international shipping or enlist a Hong Kong-based proxy service to increase your chances.

With the thrill of the hunt, landing a pair will feel like a blast from the past, too.