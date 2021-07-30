New Balance and Bandier’s women’s athleisure apparel is incredible

Tuning in to the athleisure trend, New Balance and Bandier are teaming up for the first time to release the “Move Her World” capsule, which features athletic wear, trench coats, and co-branded 327 and 57/40 sneakers. Meant to highlight the importance of fearlessly independent women breaking barriers, the collection arrives alongside a new campaign starring DJ Millie.

“[DJ Millie] loves sneakers; she wears lifestyle, activewear clothing,” Bandier told WWD of the campaign model. “She mixes and matches. She’s got great style. And she seems like the perfect person to represent the fearless female.” Accordingly, the campaign video sees the DJ moving around in the capsule’s offerings: “My biggest goal is to really make people dance, do what their body wants to do, move however you want,” she says in the clip.

Athleisure for every occasion — Designed to combine style with performance, the “Move Her World” collection includes versatile pieces like leggings, shorts, and workout sets. A corset tank and ultra high rise tight can be paired together for an early morning run or running errands, while a chic trench coat offers an extra layer in case of lower temperatures. Pieces like a co-branded fleece hoodie, and matching fleece joggers, encourage consumers to lounge about, too.

Of course, each apparel item couples nicely with Bandier’s co-branded New Balance sneakers. Full suede uppers, dressed in a light gray, make the 327 shoe easy to pair with athleisure wear. Pops of rusty red accentuate New Balance’s “N” logo, while closely matching the sneaker’s studded gum outsoles.

The 57/40 pair takes on the same color palette by shuffling around its accent shades. Mesh underlays, as well as the forefoot and heel leather overlays, take on a gray hue while the tongue boasts off-white coloring. Hits of the rusty red appear on the chunky midsole, collar, and “N” branding, where New Balance’s logo is highlighted by a neon pink. Small golden overlays round out the shoe’s details.

New Balance

You can’t miss it — Dropping August 5, prices for the collection range from $58 to $298, with each sneaker retailing for $130. Apparel sizes come in XS to XL, with select styles also coming in 2XL.

New Balance and Bandier hope the “Move Her World” campaign inspires the next generation of influential women to move their own world. Appropriately, the two brands have made their capsule more accessible than most collaborations, with the 12-piece collection set to release at New Balance’s website, Bandier’s website, select New Balance stores, all six Bandier stores, and additional retailers like Shopbop and Intermix. Missing out on the capsule is almost impossible.