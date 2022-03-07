New Balance’s platform CT302 sneaker is an instant classic

Reworked staples and hyped collaborations have invigorated New Balance in recent months, and the brand isn’t slowing down anytime soon: Up next for the sportswear label is a new lifestyle model, dubbed the CT302, which combines the label’s heritage with traditional court silhouettes. The fresh offering perfectly balances retro and modern aesthetics — a design technique that has brought new life to New Balance.

With exclusivity slowing the hype for competitors like Nike, people have migrated towards New Balance’s classic styles. The brand’s collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore, Casablanca, and Prada carry mass appeal while staying true to New Balance’s heritage, creating sneakers that are timeless — and in most cases, easier to get than those of competitors.

The best of both worlds — New Balance’s latest footwear similarly transcends trends. Emblazoned with the brand’s oversized “N” logo, the CT302 takes inspiration from lifestyle sneakers like the 327, 237, and 57/40. Its chunky midsole features a higher platform for a more modern feel, as its leather upper pays tribute to archived court models. At the toe, wavy suede and rubber layers add dimension to the shoe, while a single layer of nylon at the tongue allows its cream color to shine through.

New Balance

Exaggerated details, like an expanded back tab and rounded edges, make the CT302 a statement sneaker — of course, a larger outsole makes the model unmissable, too. Asymmetrical details by the medial eyelets finish off the funky footwear.

Coming soon — To introduce the CT302, New Balance tapped rising tennis star Coco Gauff to model the sneaker. The campaign styled and produced by an all-female team, features the sneaker’s inaugural white, cream, and light blue color scheme. According to New Balance, additional colors of the CT302 will be released later in the year.

The launch of the chunky sneaker is expected in March, with pairs available globally at New Balance’s website. Retail prices for the CT302 will range from $90 to $100, making it a bit more affordable than some of the brand’s other lifestyle models — and the same price as Nike’s Air Force 1. With how shoppers are favoring New Balance’s sneakers over Nike’s, the CT302 could very well step in for the classic all-white sneaker.